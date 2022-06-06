Gov. Edwards allowing bill banning transgender girls from sports to become law without signature

BATON ROUGE - A bill banning transgender girls from competing in sports will become law without the governor's signature, Governor Edwards said Monday.

"I have allowed that bill to become law without my signature. Not because I thought the bill was good, you all know my views on it have not changed," Gov. Edwards said while addressing legislators. "In the years since that bill has been put on my desk, there still has not been a single instance in Louisiana of a trans girl participating in sports."

Edwards has voiced his opposition toward the bill authored by Senator Beth Mizell on multiple occasions, vetoing similar legislation in 2021.

"It was obvious to me... Senate Bill 44 was going to become law whether or not I signed it, or vetoed it. And I think it's unfortunate, but it is where we are," Gov. Edwards said.