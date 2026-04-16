Gotta love this

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The WBRZ Weather Team is making its pitch to the chamber of commerce—clear skies, warm afternoons and low humidity will be good for outdoor business through the weekend.

THE FORECAST:

Today and Tonight: Wednesday Afternoon will offer brilliant blue sky and sunshine with a high temperature in the upper 70s. Winds will be out of the northwest at 5-10mph. A weak cold front will come by overnight but even a passing cloud may be tough to find. Lows will stop in the upper 50s with northerly breezes continuing.

Up Next: Another sunny afternoon is ahead for Thursday. High temperatures will make it into the upper 70s. With continued northerly breezes behind the front, an (almost) chilly morning is in store Friday with temperatures bottoming out in the low 50s. That will be followed up with another sunny and comfortable afternoon. Both weekend days will bring sun and highs in the low 80s.

THE SCIENCE:

Forecast Discussion: A trough in the Southeastern United States will keep a cooler column of air overhead through Friday. A surface high pressure migrating from the Lower Midwest toward the Gulf Coast will help to push a reinforcing front through the region Early Thursday. This front will come by the region dry with virtually no atmospheric moisture available. The result will be a continued northerly wind direction and dry air advection. Clear skies and light north winds on Thursday Night may result in thermometers as much as 10 degrees below average Friday morning, with many areas waking up in the low 50s. Dew points will stay in the 50s through Saturday keeping comfortable afternoons in the forecast. A weak mid-level ridge will traverse the area over the weekend allowing highs to return to more typical readings in the low 80s. By Sunday, the surface high will translate eastward to Florida and return flow will begin. Monday, the feel will be more akin to May with some humidity back. The next shortwave will slide north of the region during the middle of next week perhaps bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms through the local area.

--Josh

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