Gordon McKernan teams up with Lit Pizza to donate pizza to veterans Wednesday

BATON ROUGE - On Wednesday, veterans across Louisiana will be able to pick up free pizza courtesy of Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys.

The law firm says it is partnering with Lit Pizza to honor those who served this Veterans Day. The first 25 veterans to visit each of chain's eight locations across the state Wednesday to claim their free pizza.

You can find your nearest location here.