Latest Weather Blog
Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys host mobile blood drive in BR
BATON ROUGE - Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys is asking the community to come out and donate blood.
Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys has partnered with Vitalant, one of the nation’s oldest and largest nonprofit community blood service, to host a blood drive on Thursday, July 16.
The blood drive will be held at the company's Baton Rouge office located at 5656 Hilton Ave from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Due to COVID-19 supplies have reached an all time low. Since emergencies never stopped happening and as hospitals resume surgical procedures, it is imperative that we replenish these supplies, says Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys.
“Every donation made can save someone’s life,” remarked Gordon McKernan.
Vitalant is currently accepting appointments via phone or online for this blood drive. Each sample will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Baton Rouge mayor issues scathing response to ominous police union billboards
-
2 killed, 1 injured in triple shooting off Plank Road
-
One in four restaurants statewide could permanently close due to cornavirus, industry...
-
Tiger Truck Stop, famous for viral camel-biting incident, will stop showcasing exotic...
-
One killed, another injured in shooting off Plank Road