Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys host mobile blood drive in BR

BATON ROUGE - Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys is asking the community to come out and donate blood.

Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys has partnered with Vitalant, one of the nation’s oldest and largest nonprofit community blood service, to host a blood drive on Thursday, July 16.

The blood drive will be held at the company's Baton Rouge office located at 5656 Hilton Ave from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Due to COVID-19 supplies have reached an all time low. Since emergencies never stopped happening and as hospitals resume surgical procedures, it is imperative that we replenish these supplies, says Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys.

“Every donation made can save someone’s life,” remarked Gordon McKernan.

Vitalant is currently accepting appointments via phone or online for this blood drive. Each sample will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies.