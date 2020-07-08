Gordon McKernan hosting mobile blood drive at Baton Rouge office

BATON ROUGE - Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys is putting on a mobile blood drive to help hospital struggling to maintain their blood supplies.

The drive will be held July 16 outside the firm's Baton Rouge office. Gordon McKernan is partnering with Vitalant, a nonprofit community blood service provider, to put on the event.

Each sample will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies.

Vitalant is currently accepting appointments via phone or online for this blood drive at 877-258-4825.