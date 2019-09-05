80°
Latest Weather Blog
GOP senator says Trump served with info out
WASHINGTON - Lawmakers should get the chance to hear from fired FBI Director James Comey - and President Donald Trump "is better served by getting all this information out."
That's the view of Sen. Roy Blunt, a member of the Senate intelligence committee. That committee is expected to listen to Comey's testimony about the investigation into Russia's alleged election meddling last year and Comey's private conversations with the president.
Blunt says "let's find out what happened and bring this to a conclusion."
The Missouri Republican tells "Fox News Sunday" that "at some point, we'll hear the president's side. But I frankly think we need to hear Mr. Comey's side and find out what other questions we need to ask."
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Strong gas odor at Dutchtown High sends dozens of people to hospitals...
-
Overturned sewage truck leaking waste onto Denham Springs roadway
-
Baton Rouge's Health District opens up more infrastructure with ribbon cutting of...
-
Deputies investigating reported overnight shooting at Highland Park
-
Amid nationwide concerns, health officials asking La. physicians to report vaping-related illnesses
Sports Video
-
Hunter Register leads Southern's offense despite loss to McNeese
-
Taylor Bannister's journey to becoming a LSU Volleyball Superstar
-
Late Position Battle at Middle Linebacker A Positive for LSU
-
Chioma Eriken Deflects Tough Shots & Autism
-
Southeastern Looking for Vast Improvement from Last Year's 4-7 Campaign