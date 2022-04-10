56°
GOP Senate candidates seize on news of rising premiums

5 years 5 months 1 week ago Wednesday, October 26 2016 Oct 26, 2016 October 26, 2016 2:54 PM October 26, 2016 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: ApNewsNow

WASHINGTON - Republican Senate candidates are jumping on news of sharply rising premiums under President Barack Obama's health care law as they seek advantage in the closing days of the election.

The unpopular law was already an issue in some key Senate races, a recurring attack line for GOP candidates in states including Arizona, Indiana, Wisconsin and Missouri.

The rate hike news this week provides additional ammunition. Before taxpayer-provided subsidies, premiums for a midlevel benchmark plan will increase an average of 25 percent across the 39 states served by the federally run online market, according to the administration.

Several GOP candidates leapt at the rate hike news to lob new attacks, while others signaled plans to use the news against their Democratic opponents in the final days of the campaign.

