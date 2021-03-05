Latest Weather Blog
GOP seeks review of claim NFL tried to sway concussion study
WASHINGTON - House Republicans are calling for an independent review of allegations the National Football League sought to improperly influence a government study into the link between football and brain disease.
GOP leaders of the Energy and Commerce Committee say in a letter sent Thursday to the Department of Health and Human Services' inspector general that a thorough assessment is needed to ensure the integrity of the process for awarding research grants.
The committee's top Democrat issued a report in May that said the NFL tried to strong-arm the National Institutes of Health into taking the project away from a prominent researcher who the league believed was biased.
Republicans say they don't have all the facts that are needed to settle questions about the grant and to advance important brain injury research.
