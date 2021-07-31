80°
GOP's Donald Trump calls Bill Clinton a 'great abuser'

5 years 7 months 6 hours ago Wednesday, December 30 2015 Dec 30, 2015 December 30, 2015 1:08 PM December 30, 2015 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: APNewsNow

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. - Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump is calling former President Bill Clinton "one of the great abusers of the world." 

During a rally Wednesday in South Carolina, Trump continued his criticism of the husband of Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton. Trump's Democratic rival for the White House has accused Trump of sexism, and Trump has responded by revisiting allegations of extramarital affairs by the former president as well as his sexual relationship with a White House intern. 

Trump says that nobody respects women more than he does. 

His comments come days before Bill Clinton is set to campaign on behalf of his wife in New Hampshire.

