GOP congressman undecided on impeachment won't seek new term

1 hour 43 minutes 24 seconds ago Saturday, October 19 2019 Oct 19, 2019 October 19, 2019 4:09 PM October 19, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo Credit: The Washington Post
WASHINGTON (AP) - A Florida congressman who was one of the few Republicans openly considering whether President Donald Trump should be impeached say he won't run for reelection.
  
Rep. Francis Rooney was asked during a Fox News interview if he'd seek a third term in 2020, and he replied: "I don't really think I want one."
  
He said his name could be included in an already-extensive list of GOP retirements.
  
Rooney said Friday he was "still thinking about" whether to vote to impeach Trump. He said Trump's acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney had publicly acknowledged a quid pro quo was at work when Trump held up U.S. aid to Ukraine in exchange for Ukraine's investigation of Democrats and the 2016 elections.
  
Mulvaney later claimed his comments had been misconstrued.
