Goose rescued after getting stuck in pizza driver's car grille

July 23, 2019
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: WCAX-TV

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - Authorities say a goose that got stuck in a pizza delivery driver's car grille in Vermont is expected to make a full recovery.

Driver Ryan Harrington tells WCAX-TV he saw a goose waddling across the road in Burlington on Saturday. He slammed his brakes, but heard a thud and knew he struck the bird.

But he wasn't prepared to see it stuck in his car - and alive - when he returned to work. His manager got through to a police dispatcher who alerted authorities and a nonprofit animal rescue group.

The fire department arrived to help free the goose, named Roberto, or Roberta if it's a girl. The goose was taken to a wildlife rehabber in Poultney who says it may have a broken pelvis, but they expect it will survive.

