Google will require employees to work from home until summer of 2021

With the spread of novel coronavirus continuing to impact the global community's health and economic situations, many companies are extending the amount of time employees are expected to 'show up' at their 9 to 5 via a virtual workstation.

CNN is reporting that Google is the latest organization to join the growing list of organizations that are having all employees work remotely.

Google will extend its work-from-home stance until at least July 2021, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The company had previously said most employees will be working remotely through the end of 2020, with some employees being allowed back into the office sooner.

But the decision to extend the remote work policy well into next year indicates that one of the world’s largest tech companies is bracing for a long pandemic — and could prompt other businesses to follow suit.