Google Maps to offer more private navigation

May 07, 2019
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) - Google will allow users of its digital maps to cloak their identities to prevent their locations from being recorded.

The new privacy control called "Incognito" is being offered by Google as tech companies face intensifying scrutiny over the amount of user information they collect and sell for advertising. Facebook dedicated much of its own conference last week to connecting people through more private channels rather than broadly on the social network.

Incognito has long been offered on various browsers, including Google's Chrome, though that may get overridden when people sign in to a Google or other account. Google also showed off recently announced auto-delete features. The tools let people set a time limit for how long their location history will be saved before it is deleted.

The announcements came Tuesday during Google's developers conference in Mountain View, California.

