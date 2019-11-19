Google launches 'Stadia,' a streaming service for gaming

Tuesday saw the official launch of Google’s new gaming platform, Stadia.

According to CNN, some have likened the new platform to Netflix in that it provides a service for streaming and playing games without needing to own a hard copy or even a console.

Google says the service will offer 22 games, which doubles the number of titles it previously said would be available.

This year, gamers who want to make use of Stadia will have to buy a special subscription bundle to do so. The $129.99 Premiere Edition will include a Stadia controller, a Chromecast dongle, three months of a Stadia steaming subscription and a free pass so a friend can play for three months.

Next year, Google plans to release Stadia Pro.

At $9.99/monthly Stadia Pro will feature a rotating free game as well as discounts for purchasing select individual titles.

The company will also offer a free-to-play version of Stadia with a lower resolution.

