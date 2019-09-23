Google launches new gaming service

88°
New York- Days after Apple's launch of Apple Arcade, Google has introduced its own subscription game service. 

The new service is called Google Play Pass and provides Android users with access to over 350 apps and games  free of ads, in-app purchases and upfront payments.

Google is offering a 10-day free trial and a launch promotion price of $1.99 per month for a year for users who purchase it before October 10, 2019. The normal cost of the service will be $4.99 per month.

