Goodwood Main Library hosts World Refugee Day celebration today
BATON ROUGE - Goodwood Main Library will host World Refugee Day celebration today starting at 3:30 p.m.
Louisiana Organization for Refugees and Immigrants and Catholic Charities will celebrate World Refugee Day today from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Goodwood Main library. Events will include speakers, cultural performances, music, food, activities for children, and more. Mayor-president Sharon Weston Broome will give a keynote speech.
Admission is free.
