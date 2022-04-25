Goodwood library to offer free restoration services for flood-damaged photos

BATON ROUGE – The East Baton Rouge Library is offering photo restoration services for residents whose photos were damaged in the August flood.

The library is partnering with Operation Photo Rescue to offer services for two days to those who wish to recover their photos. The two-day event will be held at the Main Library on Goodwood Boulevard on Friday, April 21 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturday, April 22 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Those who wish to attend can have up to 20 flood-damaged photos scanned and digitally restored to as close to pre-flood condition as possible. The restoration for the photos is free.

Original photos can then be taken back home and the restored prints will be sent to residents' addresses within six to 12 months.

Operation Photo Rescue has helped after Hurricane Katrina and other severe storms and flooding in West Virginia.

For more information and to schedule an appointment with Operation Photo Rescue, call (225) 231-3752. To learn more about Operation Photo Rescue, visit http:// www.operationphotorescue.org/. For Library information or to register, call (224) 231-3750 or visit www.ebrpl.com.