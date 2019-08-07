Goodbye summer: Local students return to class

WEST BATON ROUGE - Summer is coming to a close for students and teachers at area schools.

While a new facility, Caneview K-8 in West Baton Rouge, is being completed, students are gearing up to start classes at Chamberlin Elementary School and Devall Middle School. The two schools will soon be joined on one campus. Officials approved the name for the new facility last year.

According to Superintendent Wes Watts, construction on the campus was delayed due to recent weather events. Students are expected to move onto the new campus at the end of the year.

Later this week, students in several other school districts will be heading back to school.