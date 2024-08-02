94°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Goodbee-area man arrested for negligent homicide after fatally shooting 15-year-old

1 hour 41 minutes 51 seconds ago Friday, August 02 2024 Aug 2, 2024 August 02, 2024 3:59 PM August 02, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

GOODBEE - A man was arrested for negligent homicide after the shooting death of a 15-year-old on July 17.

Wesner Fonrose, 59, was arrested after it was determined that he had children in the home when he was manipulating a firearm with a round in the chamber and the gun went off.

Trending News

The round travelled through the wall and fatally struck the 15-year-old. Fonrose has been transported to the St. Tammany Parish Correctional Facility.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days