'Good Times' actress, Ja'net Dubois, passes away at 74
'Good Times' actress, Ja'net Dubois, passed away on Monday.
She's best known for portraying the role of the Evans family's sassy neighbor, Willona Woods, on the classic television show.
She also composed and sang the theme song, 'Movin' On Up.'
Dubois also appeared in 'Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle' and won two Emmy awards for her voice-over work on 'The PJs.'
Pop singer Janet Jackson, who worked alongside Dubois on 'Good Times,' took to her Instagram page to pay tribute to her former co-star, saying she "changed the landscape for black women in entertainment."
I am so very saddened to hear my longtime friend Ja’Net DuBois has passed away. I saw first hand how she broke stereotypes and changed the landscape for Black women in entertainment. I’m grateful in recent years I had a chance to see her and create more lasting memories. I pray for comfort for all her family and friends. Thank you Ja’Net, I’ll miss you. ??
According to TMZ, a specific cause of death has yet to be confirmed.
She was 74-years-old.