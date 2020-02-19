'Good Times' actress, Ja'net Dubois, passes away at 74

Janet Jackson (left) with Ja'net Dubois (right)

'Good Times' actress, Ja'net Dubois, passed away on Monday.

She's best known for portraying the role of the Evans family's sassy neighbor, Willona Woods, on the classic television show.

She also composed and sang the theme song, 'Movin' On Up.'

Dubois also appeared in 'Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle' and won two Emmy awards for her voice-over work on 'The PJs.'

Pop singer Janet Jackson, who worked alongside Dubois on 'Good Times,' took to her Instagram page to pay tribute to her former co-star, saying she "changed the landscape for black women in entertainment."

According to TMZ, a specific cause of death has yet to be confirmed.

She was 74-years-old.