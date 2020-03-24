Good Samaritans rescue two from submerged car that crashed into Ascension waterway

GONZALES - Two people were rushed to the hospital after their vehicle drove into an Ascension Parish waterway Tuesday.

The crashed happened around 5:30 p.m. along Airline Highway near LA 429. Photos showed the vehicle mostly underwater in the New River Canal near an overpass.

Gonzales police said the driver lost control of the vehicle because of an internal malfunction and careened into the water.

Witnesses waiting in line for take-out at a nearby restaurant saw the incident unfold and jumped in to help.

#BREAKING Two people went to the hospital with moderate injuries after this crash. Witnesses say the car hit a tree and went into the New River Canal in Gonzales. You’ll hear from the hero who pulled them out on @WBRZ at 6. pic.twitter.com/nKR5X2xJMk — Chris Nakamoto WBRZ (@ChrisNakamoto) March 24, 2020

Two people were taken to the hospital. The driver was said to have minor injuries.