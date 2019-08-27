Good Samaritans pull victims from burning Baton Rouge home

BATON ROUGE - Two men jumped into action Tuesday afternoon when they spotted a house on fire.

The fire was first reported shortly before 5 p.m., at a home on Shelley Street.

A pair of passersby, Ronald Allen and Jermaine Bell, said they pulled two victims from the burning home and dragged them to a safe distance. They said they pulled both victims, a man and a woman, away just as firefighters arrived.

The men said they knew they had to act once they realized someone was inside the burning home.

"We just wanted to save their lives," Bell said.

"It's about saving somebody else," Allen added.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department said the fire started while the man was cleaning tools with a flammable liquid, which was accidentally ignited by a lighter.

The male victim remains hospitalized in critical condition with serious burns. The woman was not seriously hurt.