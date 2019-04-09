Good Samaritan shot to death while paying for meals outside Florida Waffle House

Ezekiel Hicks

GAINESVILLE, FL - A man was shot while handing out money to pay for meals at a Florida restaurant over the weekend.

Police arrested Ezekiel Hicks, 25, on murder charges early Sunday in the death of 41-year-old Craig Brewer, who was shot and killed at a Waffle House, in Gainesville, just a few miles west of the University of Florida.

Officials with the Alachua County Sheriff's Office said the restaurant's surveillance camera captured an altercation between the two on video. Witnesses said the victim was arguing with a female acquaintance of the suspect, who was reportedly upset because Brewer didn't gift her money as well.

At one point, Hicks left the Waffle House and retrieved a 9mm Glock pistol.

The altercation "lasted only a few seconds" and ended with Hicks firing multiple shots at the victim's head, the sheriff's office said.

A sheriff's office spokesperson said officers received a call about the restaurant reaching its maximum capacity and were en route when the shooting occurred.

"They feel like they were so close and just far enough away to where they couldn't change the outcome," Lt. Brett Rhodenizer told ABC News. "This incident went from a verbal altercation to a homicide in minutes, if not seconds."

Hicks was arrested in the parking lot, where he admitted to shooting Brewer, according to the sheriff's office. Investigators are now looking to see if the victim may have had a prior issue with the suspect or his acquaintance that led to the argument.

Hicks was being held without bail on charges of premeditated murder in the first degree and carrying an unlicensed firearm. His attorney did not immediately respond to requests for comment from ABC News.