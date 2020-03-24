81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Good Samaritan rescues two from submerged car that crashed into Ascension waterway

52 minutes 3 seconds ago Tuesday, March 24 2020 Mar 24, 2020 March 24, 2020 5:57 PM March 24, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

GONZALES - Two people were rushed to the hospital after their vehicle drove into an Ascension Parish waterway Tuesday.

The crashed happened around 5:30 p.m. along Airline Highway near LA 429. Photos showed the vehicle mostly underwater in the New River Canal near an overpass. 

Gonzales police said the driver lost control of the vehicle because of an internal malfunction and careened into the water.

Witnesses said someone waiting in line for take-out at a nearby restaurant saw the incident unfold and jumped in to help. 

Two people were taken to the hospital. The driver was said to have minor injuries.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days