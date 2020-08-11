Latest Weather Blog
Good Samaritan chased down impaired driver who fled Livingston crash
LIVINGSTON - A passerby who witnessed a violent crash in Livingston Parish is being hailed a hero by the local sheriff's office after he helped chase down the driver responsible.
According to Sheriff Jason Ard, the crash happened over the weekend on LA 42. Authorities said the driver flipped his truck several times and nearly hit another vehicle.
The good Samaritan, identified as Aren Johnson, and an off-duty deputy from another parish witnessed the crash. When the driver got out of the vehicle and started fleeing the scene, the two gave chase.
The department said Johnson was able to pursue the suspect for half-a-mile despite having a lung condition and apprehended him. Johnson and the off-duty deputy held the driver until law enforcement arrived on the scene.
The sheriff's office publicly thanked Johnson for his help Tuesday.
The unidentified driver was later taken into custody by state police and charged with operating while intoxicated.
