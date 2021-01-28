Good Morning America co-host, Michael Strahan, tests positive for COVID-19

Former New York Giants football star and current Good Morning America co-host Michael Strahan has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a Thursday morning tweet from the ABC morning show.

The 49-year-old has not appeared on GMA this week as he is self-quarantining at home; the star says he is feeling okay.

.@michaelstrahan has tested positive for COVID-19 but is feeling okay. @GMA is following CDC guidelines and we hope to see him back at the desk soon. pic.twitter.com/Qu3BKbsRWY — Good Morning America (@GMA) January 28, 2021

Strahan, a father of four, joined GMA in 2016, after having co-hosted the syndicated morning show Live! with Kelly & Michael since 2012. He and co-host Kelly Ripa shared back-to-back Daytime Emmys for Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host in 2015 and 2016.

The entertainment mogul also runs his own production company, SMAC Entertainment, and co-founded the media-content company Religion of Sports with Tom Brady and Gotham Chopra.

TMZ first reported the news of Strahan’s positive test.