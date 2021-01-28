42°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Good Morning America co-host, Michael Strahan, tests positive for COVID-19

2 hours 37 minutes 32 seconds ago Thursday, January 28 2021 Jan 28, 2021 January 28, 2021 7:15 AM January 28, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Michael Strahan

Former New York Giants football star and current Good Morning America co-host Michael Strahan has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a Thursday morning tweet from the ABC morning show.

The 49-year-old has not appeared on GMA this week as he is self-quarantining at home; the star says he is feeling okay.

Strahan, a father of four, joined GMA in 2016, after having co-hosted the syndicated morning show Live! with Kelly & Michael since 2012. He and co-host Kelly Ripa shared back-to-back Daytime Emmys for Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host in 2015 and 2016.

The entertainment mogul also runs his own production company, SMAC Entertainment, and co-founded the media-content company Religion of Sports with Tom Brady and Gotham Chopra.

TMZ first reported the news of Strahan’s positive test.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days