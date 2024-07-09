Gonzales supermarket honors life of employee who was killed

GONZALES — The Ascension Parish community gathered to celebrate the life of head cook Brenda Morris at Lamendola's Supermarket after her tragic death last month.

Morris was shot and killed in June. Her husband, Sean, was arrested for second-degree murder, illegal use of weapons and eight counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The supermarket unveiled a picture of Morris that was placed on the store's wall and a plaque with her shirt above the deli market where she worked for 13 years.

Family members of Morris said that during this time of sadness, they are glad her life is being celebrated.

To see that her job of so many years honor and they’re still honoring her that touches me. They didn’t have to do that," Morris' cousin Kachelle said.

Morris' cousin Elliot Smith said that not seeing her in the store is unreal, adding that Morris is well deserving of the honor.

“I’m grateful to see her hard work and her heart isn’t going unnoticed. Her name isn’t going to be forgotten. And to me that means a lot,” Elliot said.

The store also raised money for the graduation expenses of Morris' daughter.