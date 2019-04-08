Gonzales soccer fields damaged twice, club offering reward for arrest

GONZALES – For the second time in four days, tire marks have ruined the grass, and the fence has been knocked down at the Cajun Industries Soccer Park. Gonzales Soccer Club employees want to know who did this.

“We've been here for the last 18 months, and everything has been fine. So this is a bit of an anomaly,” said Bobby Capewell, the Director of Development for Gonzales Soccer Club. “We're not really sure what’s going on.”

Not once, but twice a car has driven off the road, through the fence and onto the soccer fields. The first time happened last Thursday night. The second happened on Sunday night. Both instances took place in the same area, just a few feet away.

When asked if the damage was done on purpose, Capewell said he has no idea. “We're allowing the authorities to look into all of that.”

The soccer fields sit off of S. St. Landry Avenue near the Lamar Dixon Expo Center. The road comes to a ‘t’ where the cars veered off. Now, a sign signaling the end of the road has been put up, something Capewell thought was obvious before.

“Absolutely. But one thing that is obvious to one person may not be to another,” he said.

Capewell spent Monday cleaning up the mess.

“Filling in the gaps with sand, making sure there’s no holes out there for the kids to fall over,” said Capewell.

Whoever did damage the fields and fence left some evidence. A Toyota hubcap and a GMC plate have been left behind. The Gonzales Soccer Club is offering a $750 reward for information leading to the arrest of those responsible.