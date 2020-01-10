Gonzales school named Louisiana State Winner in Samsungs $3M National STEM Contest

Central Middle School Photo: Google

GONZALES - Innovative students at Central Middle School want to design a device that will produce safe drinking water during natural disasters, and their idea has wowed a panel of national judges.

Judges with the Samsung Solve for Tomorrow Contest combed through thousands of entries from schools across the country, in search of a group of students to grant $15,000 and a Samsung video kit. The students would use the video kit to create and submit a three-minute video that showcases their project development and how it addresses the issue they're using technology to solve.

Central Middle School has been named as the Louisiana State Winner, and as recipients of $15K and a video kit, they'll have the opportunity to advance to the next phase of the contest.

Michelle Jones and her middle school students are leading the safe drinking water project, and they're proudly representing Louisiana among the 100 State Winner's of Samsung's nationwide contest.

