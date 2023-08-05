Gonzales salon giving back to community, leaving kids looking good

GONZALES - With only days away from the first school bell, parents are checking off back-to-school supplies list. Four-year-old Jashiah Stokes she has everything, including a new backpack.

"It's purple and silver," Stokes said.

On Saturday, she was checking off that final item, which is a fresh new hair style thanks to Natural Braid Lock and Twist Hair Salon, who is hosting a free back to school event.

"We're just trying to help out a little bit," owner Twanice Jones-Tucker said. "Hairstyles are expensive. Taking care of your children is expensive. So it's important to be able to bring assistance to families here and help them feel good, because they look good."

Jones-Tucker opened the salon a few years ago. This is the first she's hosted the event, but it won't be the last time. Giving back to the community is something she says she has always wanted to do.

"My mother was a hairdresser, she did hair in our basement up in Michigan," Jones-Tucker said. "She did things like this. She wanted to give back to the community, [and] she was very active in the community. It means a lot to do the same thing. We moved [the business] down south, my roots are here, so now we're just trying to connect and do the same thing."

On Sunday, you can take your kid to L'Bella's Salon, located on 724 N. Jefferson Ave. in Port Allen, for food, supplies, hair cuts, and braids, between the hours of 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.. Additionally, R-Kelly Community Center is hosting a similar event from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. to distribute supplies and haircuts.

On Monday, Snip its barber shop will host a free kid's haircut day, along with a supply giveaway. They are located at 4585 Evangeline St., and you can text 225-921-8539 to register for the giveaway.