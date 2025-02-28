73°
Gonzales residents will benefit from decrease in flood insurance costs, mayor says

2 hours 13 minutes 37 seconds ago Friday, February 28 2025 Feb 28, 2025 February 28, 2025 10:42 AM February 28, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

GONZALES - The mayor said residents will soon see a "significant decrease" in flood insurance premiums. 

Gonzales mayor Tim Riley said the city is moving up on the CRS Classification Scale from a Class 8 to a Class 7, which means there were would be a 5% increase in savings on NFIP insurance premiums. 

“As your mayor, I am committed to protecting our community from the devastating impact of flooding. Raising awareness about flood risks and ensuring that every resident understands the importance of flood preparedness is a top priority. Equally important, we must work diligently to lower flood insurance costs, making it more affordable for our families and businesses to stay protected. By focusing on these issues, we are taking proactive steps to secure a safer, more
resilient future for our city,” says Mayor Tim Riley.

Affected residents can expect to see savings in October 2025.

