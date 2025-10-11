Gonzales residents enjoy fall festivities with senior citizens

GONZALES - Healing Place Church, along with volunteers, celebrated the fall season on Saturday with residents of the Azalea Estates Assisted Living and Retirement Community.

Part of the event's goal was to get the community involved in remembering its elders and reminding the senior citizens of how much they are loved.

During the fall festivities, volunteers served the seniors food, enjoyed live entertainment, and participated in arts and crafts.