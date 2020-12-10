51°
Gonzales Police: Woman steals over $300 worth of alcohol from local Rouses

Thursday, December 10 2020
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

GONZALES - A woman walked out of a Gonzales supermarket with a basket full of alcoholic beverages that she hadn't paid for, authorities say.

The Gonzales Police Department took to social media on Wednesday to inform the public of the Thanksgiving week theft.

Police say the unidentified woman left a local Rouses Supermarket around 3 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 23 with $357.20 worth of alcoholic beverages that she'd made no attempt to pay for. 

Police go on to say the woman left the store parking lot in a white Lincoln MKX crossover (Year 2011-2015).

They've asked anyone with information related to the identity of the woman (pictured above) to contact the Gonzales Police Department at (225) 647-9583 and ask for Detective Rodi.

