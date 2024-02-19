62°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Gonzales police trying to sort out how, why woman went to Denver with abducted child

2 hours 13 minutes 46 seconds ago Monday, February 19 2024 Feb 19, 2024 February 19, 2024 1:48 PM February 19, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

GONZALES — Gonzales police were working Monday to figure out why the grandmother of a child abducted in Ascension Parish was found with the little boy at an international airport in Denver.

Police said Monday they hoped to release additional information about the disappearance of Rashid Akbar, a 4-month-old boy recovered safely during the weekend in Colorado. The child was placed in the custody of Colorado child services and his maternal grandmother was arrested on a count of simple kidnapping Sunday afternoon.

Gonzales police had traced Raquel Katrice Smith, 43, and Denver International Airport Police and area law officers took her into custody without incident.

It wasn't clear why Smith and the child were in Colorado, nor how they got there.

--

Trending News

Editor's note: Gonzales police initially said the child was a young boy. This has since been changed.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days