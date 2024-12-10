Gonzales Police searching for man who stole $400 in car parts, accessories from AutoZone

GONZALES — Gonzales Police are searching for a man who stole more than $400 in merchandise from a Burnside Avenue AutoZone.

Detectives said that the man was photographed entering the North Burnside Avenue store on Nov. 26 and stole $404.70 for a Cadillac STS.

The man then fled on foot, going north on North Burnside Avenue.