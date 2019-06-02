76°
Latest Weather Blog
Gonzales Police searching for man who dropped off gunshot victim at hospital
GONZALES - Gonzales police is asking for the public's help identifying a man who dropped off a gunshot victim at Our Lady of the Lake Ascension Hospital.
Authorities say a 46-year-old black male was dropped off at 2:34 P.M. Saturday afternoon. After rolling the victim into the emergency room lobby the unidentified man ran out of the hospital and drove off in a white SUV.
The victim of the shooting is in critical condition.
Anyone with information about the man's identity or the shooting is asked to call the Gonzales Police Department.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Vote on 415 connector pushed back to Sunday
-
Port Allen 'home health bandit' wanted for robbing elderly woman
-
Live report from Alex Box Stadium pauses for National Anthem before regional...
-
Teen, 2 small children shot outside Baton Rouge home Thursday night
-
Laine Hardy makes appearance on late-night WBRZ TV show