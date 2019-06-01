86°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Gonzales Police searching for man who dropped off gunshot victim at hospital

Saturday, June 01 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: Drew Balkin

GONZALES - Gonzales police is asking for the public's help identifying a man who dropped off a gunshot victim at Our Lady of the Lake Ascension Hospital.

Authorities say a 46-year-old black male was dropped off at 2:34 P.M. Saturday afternoon. After rolling the victim into the emergency room lobby the unidentified man ran out of the hospital and drove off in a white SUV.

The victim of the shooting is in critical condition.

Anyone with information about the man's identity or the shooting is asked to call the Gonzales Police Department.

