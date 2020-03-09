Gonzales police search for man accused of cyberstalking

Gonzales Police say Carlos De La Torre is wanted for cyberstalking

ASCENSION PARISH- Gonzales Police are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a man wanted for cyberstalking.

Police say Carlos De La Torre sent numerous threating messages to his ex-girlfriend via SMS and Facebook.

He has a history of domestic violence and narcotics usage.

De La Torre is believed to be driving a stolen black 2015 Chevrolet Cruze, Louisiana license plate 199CWT.

Anyone with information relative to De La Torre's whereabouts is urged to please contact Crime Stoppers by calling 225-344-7867 (STOP), or the City of Gonzales Police Department at 225-647-9583.