Gonzales Police search for man accused of cashing a nearly $4,000 stolen check

Photo: Gonzales Police Department

GONZALES - The Gonzales Police Department is asking the public to assist in identifying a man who cashed a stolen check.

Police say the man, pictured in the image above, went to a New Orleans bank with a stolen check in the amount of $3,916.48 from Summit Electric, which is a Gonzales-based company.

Police urge anyone with information leading to this man's identification to contact Detective Rodi at (225) 647-9583.