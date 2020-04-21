68°
Gonzales Police search for man accused of cashing a nearly $4,000 stolen check
GONZALES - The Gonzales Police Department is asking the public to assist in identifying a man who cashed a stolen check.
Police say the man, pictured in the image above, went to a New Orleans bank with a stolen check in the amount of $3,916.48 from Summit Electric, which is a Gonzales-based company.
Police urge anyone with information leading to this man's identification to contact Detective Rodi at (225) 647-9583.
