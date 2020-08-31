79°
Gonzales Police request public's assistance in identifying three suspects in credit card theft
GONZALES - Authorities with the Gonzales Police Department are requesting the public's assistance in identifying the three individuals pictured above.
Police would like to speak with each of them regarding unauthorized purchases made with a victim’s credit/debit cards at Home Depot on August 15 in the total amount of $1,731.65.
One of the suspects appears to be missing fingers on both hands.
If anyone has information on one or more of the individuals, please notify Detective James Poe by calling (225) 647-9572.
