82°
Latest Weather Blog
Gonzales Police make arrest in fatal Tuesday night shooting
GONZALES — Gonzales Police arrested a man accused of fatally shooting a 22-year-old on Tuesday night.
Around 11 p.m., 24-year-old Darius Mosby allegedly shot and killed 22-year-old Jonathan King on West Tony Street in Gonzales.
Police said that Mosby had fled the scene by the time first responders arrived. Officers later found Mosby hiding in bushes with a gun on South Darla Avenue, GPD said.
Police have not yet discovered a motive for the shooting.
Trending News
Mosby was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on charges of second-degree murder, illegal possession of a stolen firearm and resisting an officer.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Gonzales Police make arrest in fatal Tuesday night shooting
-
Man arrested after he allegedly drove drunk through Shenandoah, struck two people
-
Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank prepares for holidays
-
CMA Awards airing on WBRZ; Zachary woman wins free tickets to attend...
-
WATCH: Garbage truck catches fire in Gonzales
Sports Video
-
Southern women's basketball picks up first win in home opener
-
LSU men's basketball tops Alcorn State after second half adjustments
-
LSU soccer shooting for second round win at NCAA Tournament
-
Southeastern Lions football readies for River Bell Classic
-
NFL suspends former LSU wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase suspended for spitting on...