Gonzales Police looking for man who stole $2,000 worth of jeans from Tanger Outlet Mall

2 hours 18 minutes 50 seconds ago Wednesday, September 17 2025 Sep 17, 2025 September 17, 2025 8:47 AM September 17, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Domenic Purdy

GONZALES — A man seen on surveillance footage stealing $2,000 worth of jeans from Tanger Outlet Mall in Gonzales is wanted by police. 

According to Gonzales Police, the man stole the jeans from Levi’s Outlet Store on Sept. 3. 

He then left the scene in a dark gray Chevrolet Trailblazer with a woman. 

Anyone with information about the driver or who knows anything about this incident is asked to contact Detective James Poe at (225) 433-4050.

