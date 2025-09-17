Gonzales Police looking for man who stole $2,000 worth of jeans from Tanger Outlet Mall

GONZALES — A man seen on surveillance footage stealing $2,000 worth of jeans from Tanger Outlet Mall in Gonzales is wanted by police.

According to Gonzales Police, the man stole the jeans from Levi’s Outlet Store on Sept. 3.

He then left the scene in a dark gray Chevrolet Trailblazer with a woman.

Anyone with information about the driver or who knows anything about this incident is asked to contact Detective James Poe at (225) 433-4050.