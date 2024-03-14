Gonzales police looking for information on people who stole over $1000 of merchandise from Nike store

GONZALES - The Gonzales Police Department is seeking information on two people who stole over $1000 worth of merchandise from the Nike Outlet at Tanger Mall March 1.

According to police, the the suspects left the store with $1045.68 worth of merchandise at approximately 5:50 p.m. on March 1.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Gonzales Police Department at (225) 647-9540.