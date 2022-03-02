43°
Gonzales Police look for man behind deposit slip fraud

6 years 1 month 4 days ago Tuesday, January 26 2016 Jan 26, 2016 January 26, 2016 11:49 AM January 26, 2016 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Brock Sues

GONZALES - Police asked for the public’s help Tuesday in locating a man accused of rewriting deposit slips from his job to make a profit for himself.

Investigators say LeMichael Munson was identified on surveillance as being at the Red River Bank in Dutchtown on the days in question.

Police said a local paint company contacted them about bank deposits that were made, but were all short of the actual amounts initially written down. Investigators learned that Munson, a temporary employee at the time, was tasked with making the deposits on Dec. 3, 7 and 9. In total, about $1,146.25 was supposed to be deposited in the bank.

Investigators said they discovered that Munson had allegedly rewritten the deposit slips after going to the bank on the days in questions, only depositing a fraction of the original deposit amount and keeping the rest for himself.

Anyone information on Munson’s whereabouts is urged to contact Gonzales Police at (225) 647-9536.

