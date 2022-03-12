41°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Gonzales Police investigate deadly shooting at fast food restaurant

Saturday, March 12 2022
GONZALES - A man was killed in an altercation in the parking lot of a restaurant on Airline Highway overnight.

Police released limited information about the incident Saturday.

Police did reveal an unidentified man was shot outside of Burger King near the E Ascension Street intersection around midnight.

Police did not have information about a suspect. 

