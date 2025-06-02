Gonzales Police increase patrol presence following two shootings over weekend

GONZALES — Gonzales Police said it has increased their patrol presence following two shootings that happened over the weekend, including one that left a person hospitalized.

The first shooting happened Saturday around 9:29 p.m. at the intersection of Bluebird Street and Roscoe Street. According to police, gunshots were fired during a large gathering, resulting in one person being taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg.

Police said they have identified a person of interest and are working to locate them for questioning.

Less than four hours later, officers responded to another shooting at Top Notch Daiquiris on Cabela Parkway. According to police, a fight had broken out and at least one gun was discharged. No injuries were reported, but police said the gun was fired during a confrontation between two groups of people.

"Suspects have been identified, and officers are working to establish probable cause for the issuance of arrest warrants," Gonzales Police said Monday.

Gonzales Police said the shootings were isolated and there is no indication of an ongoing threat to public safety, but it has increased patrols in the areas as a precaution.