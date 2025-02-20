32°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Gonzales police identify woman who allegedly stole over $1,000 from Walmart

17 hours 9 minutes 36 seconds ago Wednesday, February 19 2025 Feb 19, 2025 February 19, 2025 4:29 PM February 19, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

GONZALES - Gonzales police have identified a woman who allegedly stole over $1,000 from a Walmart on Feb. 2.

The thefts happened at the Walmart on North Airline Highway, according to the Gonzales Police Department. 

Trending News

Police posted to social media Wednesday afternoon seeking more information about the thefts and later updated the post saying the woman was identified. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days