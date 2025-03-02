Gonzales police identify woman who allegedly stole over $1,000 from Walmart

GONZALES - Gonzales police have identified a woman who allegedly stole over $1,000 from a Walmart on Feb. 2.

The thefts happened at the Walmart on North Airline Highway, according to the Gonzales Police Department.

Police posted to social media Wednesday afternoon seeking more information about the thefts and later updated the post saying the woman was identified.