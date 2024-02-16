59°
Latest Weather Blog
Gonzales Police Department seeking assistance in locating abducted infant
GONZALES - The Gonzales Police Department is looking for information on a four-month-old infant who was kidnapped by her grandmother Friday evening.
According to police, the parents returned home to find their daughter and grandmother, who was babysitting, missing. Police believe the grandmother, 43-year-old Raquel Katrina Smith, abducted and left with the four-month-old Rashid Akbar. Smith lives in Gonzales.
Trending News
If you have any information on their whereabouts or information you believe would be helpful in locating the child, contact Gonzales Police Department Dispatch at 225-621-8300, extension 1.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Black History Month: How a former slave became a political giant and...
-
2une In's Mia Monet celebrates national championship win with Dutchtown Griffins cheer...
-
Landry and legislature to meet Monday for special session: What's on the...
-
Bill proposed for upcoming special session would allow concealed carry without training,...
-
Valentines meals Feb 14 2024