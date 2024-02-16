Gonzales Police Department seeking assistance in locating abducted infant

GONZALES - The Gonzales Police Department is looking for information on a four-month-old infant who was kidnapped by her grandmother Friday evening.

According to police, the parents returned home to find their daughter and grandmother, who was babysitting, missing. Police believe the grandmother, 43-year-old Raquel Katrina Smith, abducted and left with the four-month-old Rashid Akbar. Smith lives in Gonzales.

If you have any information on their whereabouts or information you believe would be helpful in locating the child, contact Gonzales Police Department Dispatch at 225-621-8300, extension 1.