Gonzales Police Department puts out warrant for man who stole Entergy truck, 14 propane tanks

GONZALES - Police issued a warrant for a suspect who stole an Entergy truck and 14 propane tanks from two different places.

According to police, Kelly Philander Webb, 57, of Baton Rouge, stole multiple spools of wire and equipment from Entergy before driving off in one of Entergy's trucks on Dec. 26. On Dec. 27, in the same Entergy truck, he stole 14 propane tanks from Cabela's SuperStop and Marathon gas station.

Anyone with information on Webb's current whereabouts are urged to call the Gonzales Police Department at 225-647-9536.